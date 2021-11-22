Photo: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer honoured in Norway after Manchester United departure

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received a heartwarming tribute from his birthplace following his official departure.

The club were keen to part ways respectfully, with the former striker even giving a farewell interview to say his goodbyes.

Kristiansund (my hometown) honoring Ole Gunnar Solskjær😭 pic.twitter.com/aeZ3Ogibj9 — Cinelle (@CinelleTV) November 21, 2021

United’s official Twitter account posted snippets of his farewell interview which can be seen below:

Our farewell interview with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ❤#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

The full interview is available on the club’s official website which can be seen here.

Solskjaer’s interview was certainly touching and a classy way to leave the club, with many fans wishing him well in the next step of his journey.

The legendary Norwegian revealed he plans on taking some time to enjoy himself with his family before jumping back into football management.

Solskjaer’s name will likely be sung by those at the Champions League clash vs Villareal tomorrow, as supporters never wanted the fairytale to end this way.

The players reactions to Ole Gunnar Solskjær leaving #mufc🇳🇴 [ A THREAD ] — UtdXclusive 🔴 (@UtdXclusive) November 21, 2021

Gary Neville publicly condemned fans who abused the former manager on social media, with some sections of fans failing to separate criticism from brutal attacking of character.

After finishing in third place, then in second, then buying Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane, everything appeared to be set up for a brilliant season.

Unfortunately everything fell apart for Solskjaer and it meant he had to leave as the situation became irrepairable.