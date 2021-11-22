Steve Bruce linked with vacant manager position at Manchester United



Manchester United have been linked with Steve Bruce on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

It has been a crazy 48 hours for Man United fans as they saw their club turned upside down by a struggling Watford side.

This ‘final straw’ led to the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked the day after the match, meaning the club have to appoint a new boss.

With the likelihood of a long-term manager only being appointed in the summer, the club are now trying to secure an interim coach.

According to The Athletic, former United captain, Bruce, ‘would be very keen on the [interim] role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room.’

Dressing room unhappiness is reported to have grown exponentially in recent months.

You cannot get any more experienced than the 60-year-old who recently hit 1,000 competitive games in management.

While with Newcastle, he guided the club to a 13th place finish despite being tipped by pundits to be relegated.

Despite reaching midtable in his first season in charge, the second season was a little bit more challenging with a takeover and the club failing to win a single game.

He was then sacked after reaching the milestone and was replaced by Eddie Howe.

The manager unfortunately is known for being sacked at multiple clubs and doesn’t have a great record in the Premier League.

However, with the help of the current backroom staff at United and his experience, he could help out the club and he could have a positive impact on the players considering he has been in their shoes before.

As a player, Bruce played 309 times in the league for the Red Devils and won three Premier League titles and FA Cups during his time at the club.

However, many United fans will think there are better options out there than a manager who has been relegated from the Premier League multiple times.

