Zinedine Zidane is not considering taking the Manchester United job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in taking the job as Manchester United manager.

According to The BBC’s Guillem Balague, the Frenchman would prefer the option of managing Paris Saint-Germain or the French national side.

Zidane has already established himself as one of the most successful managers in European history, winning a record three Champions Leagues in a row with Real Madrid.

After leaving Madrid in 2018, he returned two years later and won La Liga and the Spanish Cup.

PSG have no plans to replace Mauricio Pochettino as of now, so Zidane will have to wait for his opportunity to take over the French giants.

Many United fans believed that Zidane would be the right choice to steer the club forward.

His personality and success as a player and manager would garner respect from the entire dressing room.

After the untimely sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday, the club is desperate to make the right appointment this time.

The Telegraph claims that Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui and Sporting Lisbon’s coach Ruben Amorim are being considered for the interim job.

For the permanent role, names like Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers have been considered by the club as per The Guardian.

A shocking report from the Daily Mail suggests that Pochettino is unhappy at PSG and would consider joining United if they want him to replace Solskjaer.

As of now, United travel to Spain for their Champions League clash against Villarreal with Michael Carrick in charge as the caretaker.