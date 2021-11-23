Home » Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes continue to set records in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes continue to set records in the Champions League

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United put in a professional performance and grabbed three points in Spain tonight against Villarreal with two players continuing a 100% record in this season’s competition.

Statman Dave notes that Bruno Fernandes has assisted in all of his Champions League appearances this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all of his.

That is not a bad pair of statistics from two players who some say do not mesh well together at United.

Ronaldo started the match on the left wing, interchanging with the struggling Anthony Martial in the centre forward role.

His goal was the fourth in succession he had scored for United in the competition, a stat demonstrating the side’s reliance on his finishing this season.

Fernandes was rested from the starting line-up, coming on for Donny van de Beek in the 63rd minute.

But it did not take long for him to make his mark, providing a number of key passes including the deft assist for Jadon Sancho in the closing minutes.

The 27-year-old has created more chances [18] and registered more assists [5] than any other player in the competition this term.

There were wobbly patches in the game that required another masterclass in goalkeeping from David de Gea to keep the scores level.

But it looked comfortable for Carrick’s men in the end, with the confidence palpably pouring back into them once the first goal went in.

The win means the Red Devils have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition with a game to spare.

