Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes continue to set records in the Champions League

Manchester United put in a professional performance and grabbed three points in Spain tonight against Villarreal with two players continuing a 100% record in this season’s competition.

Statman Dave notes that Bruno Fernandes has assisted in all of his Champions League appearances this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all of his.

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes has assisted in all of his #UCL appearances this season 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all of his #UCL appearances this season pic.twitter.com/JQDNtrAGwK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 23, 2021

That is not a bad pair of statistics from two players who some say do not mesh well together at United.

Ronaldo started the match on the left wing, interchanging with the struggling Anthony Martial in the centre forward role.

His goal was the fourth in succession he had scored for United in the competition, a stat demonstrating the side’s reliance on his finishing this season.

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored each of Manchester United's last four goals in the UEFA Champions League, the first player to score four consecutive goals for the club in the competition since Wayne Rooney in March 2010. Reliant. pic.twitter.com/lrbuw50ZOx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2021

Fernandes was rested from the starting line-up, coming on for Donny van de Beek in the 63rd minute.

But it did not take long for him to make his mark, providing a number of key passes including the deft assist for Jadon Sancho in the closing minutes.

The 27-year-old has created more chances [18] and registered more assists [5] than any other player in the competition this term.

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances [18] and registered more assists [5] than any other player in the #UCL this season. Didn’t even need to start to maintain his record. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/cqGllx1isV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 23, 2021

There were wobbly patches in the game that required another masterclass in goalkeeping from David de Gea to keep the scores level.

But it looked comfortable for Carrick’s men in the end, with the confidence palpably pouring back into them once the first goal went in.

The win means the Red Devils have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition with a game to spare.