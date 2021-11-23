Home » Erik ten Hag not interested in joining Manchester United mid season

Erik ten Hag not interested in joining Manchester United mid season

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Erik ten Hag is reportedly not keen on joining Manchester United in the middle of the season.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ten Hag told his superiors Edwin Van Der Sar and Marc Overmars that he is not keen on leaving Ajax at this point in the season.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie table with 30 points and have almost guaranteed their qualification to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

He has revolutionised his side to become one of the most exciting young teams in Europe.

A disciple of Pep Guardiola, Ten Hag models his game around retaining the ball and quick movement in and around the final third to score goals.

His side has netted 500 times in 185 games, highlighting their efficiency in attack.

Ten hag guided Ajax to two league titles and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

The 51 year old is reportedly happy at the club and is not keen on moving to United for even ‘triple his wages’, claims the outlet.

The Dutchman is entering the final year of his contract, and the article mentions that United would have a better chance of getting him in the summer.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as the leading candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United manager.

He is reportedly unhappy in Paris and has a strong desire to return to management in England.

The deal could be done soon if United pushed for it, claims The BBC’s Simon Stone.

Latest Top Stories...

Predicted XI vs Villareal: Michael Carrick to ring...

Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United fans react to potential...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal won’t solve Manchester United’s...

Michael Carrick gives first press conference as Manchester...

Ed Woodward: Manchester United official may delay resignation

Laurent Blanc appears as a strong candidate for...