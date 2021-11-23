Erik ten Hag not interested in joining Manchester United mid season



Erik ten Hag is reportedly not keen on joining Manchester United in the middle of the season.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ten Hag told his superiors Edwin Van Der Sar and Marc Overmars that he is not keen on leaving Ajax at this point in the season.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie table with 30 points and have almost guaranteed their qualification to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

He has revolutionised his side to become one of the most exciting young teams in Europe.

A disciple of Pep Guardiola, Ten Hag models his game around retaining the ball and quick movement in and around the final third to score goals.

His side has netted 500 times in 185 games, highlighting their efficiency in attack.

Ten hag guided Ajax to two league titles and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

The 51 year old is reportedly happy at the club and is not keen on moving to United for even ‘triple his wages’, claims the outlet.

The Dutchman is entering the final year of his contract, and the article mentions that United would have a better chance of getting him in the summer.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as the leading candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United manager.

He is reportedly unhappy in Paris and has a strong desire to return to management in England.

It is felt Mauricio Pochettino could be recruited now if #mufc pushed for him given his unease at the structure around him at PSG #mulive [@sistoney67] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 23, 2021

The deal could be done soon if United pushed for it, claims The BBC’s Simon Stone.