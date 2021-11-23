Match report: Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United

Michael Carrick has a 100% win rate as a manager as he wins his first game in charge of Manchester United.

The Reds beat Villarreal 2-0 away in the Champions League as they drowned out the drama of the last few days to claim victory.

After a short delay due to a technological issue with the referee’s communication system, the match got under way.

The first real chance for United came when McTominay got his head on the end of a Telles free kick but could only find the side netting.

Up the other end, Villarreal had a good shot on target that De Gea got down and pushed out. It was clear that this game could go either way.

Villarreal grew into the game and United’s low confidence was beginning to show as their defence was called into action a couple of times.

David de Gea was having a brilliant game with another fantastic save, low to his right to keep it at 0-0 around the half hour mark.

Ronaldo had a chance moments later as Telles delivered a great cross into him, he rose high above everyone else and headed it into the goalkeeper’s hands.

All square at the break, but the second half got under way with Villarreal starting on the front foot, winning an early corner.

For United it was Fred who had the best shot as he struck from outside the box but again it nestled safely into the arms of the keeper.

De Gea once again kept United in contention in the 59th minute as Trigueros had a powerful shot on target and United’s number one pulled off an incredible save to deny Villarreal the lead.

How many times could the Spaniard rescue his Manchester side?

United were getting deeper and deeper, it was time to shake things up as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were introduced.

The best chance for United came from Jadon Sancho, the United link up play allowed him to cut through their defenders and get his shot away but the keeper made a good stop with his foot to deny the Reds.

The breakthrough came moments later from the visitors! Good pressing and anticipation from Fred forced Villarreal into a mistake from a goal kick. It landed nicely for Ronaldo who had great awareness of the keepers position and he chipped it over and into the net. Viva Ronaldo sang the away fans.

Could United hold on?

Their tails were up as Ronaldo was presented with another chance. There was a short header to the keeper which Ronaldo anticipated and latched onto with the outside of his right foot, but it went just wide.

Moments later Marcus Rashford had a chance that was well saved by the keeper. Good link up play between Rashford and Wan-Bissaka saw the latter make a run into the box but his cross was blocked.

United kept up the intensity and a great team goal ensued. Ronaldo passed beautifully to Rashford who played it to Fernandes who had made a great run, he laid it off with a light touch for Jadon Sancho to power it home for his first Manchester United goal. He had worked hard all night and deserved that reward.

Team: de Gea, Telles, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Van de Beek (Fernandes 66), McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Martial (Rashford 66), Ronaldo