Player ratings: Villarreal 0-2 Man United – Smash and grab for Michael Carrick’s side

Manchester United crafted out a smart 2-0 victory against Villarreal today to ensure qualification from Group F of the Champions League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 9 – Another brilliant display of shot stopping from the Spaniard.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Got better as the game went on. Confidence beginning to return?

Victor Lindelof 8 – Impressive defensive performance from Victor. Best we’ve seen in ages.

Harry Maguire 6 – Quiet but didn’t do much wrong, which is progress.

Alex Telles 7.5 – A good performance from the Brazilian. Defended well and put in some vicious crosses.

Scott McTominay 5.5 – A couple of mistakes but a couple of classy moments too.

Fred 7 – Looked better playing slightly further forward and got a nice assist despite being hacked about quite a bit by the Villarreal midfield.

Donny van de Beek 7 – A tidy performance with some nice touches, but didn’t produce the creative spark that was needed. Might be better playing deeper, but let’s hope he gets a run in the side to find that extra 10%.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Got better and better, was given licence to roam which suited his game and capped it with a fine goal.

Anthony Martial 3 – A lot of faith placed in him and he did not live up to it. Don’t know what it’s going to take to get him firing again.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8 – A great goal that turned the game from the GOAT.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Transformed the game. Amazing cameo and could it be because someone actually rotated and rested him for once?

Marcus Rashford 8 – Also transformed the game, but not quite to the same degree as Bruno. Lots of energy and directness. Did well in the lead up to Sancho’s goal.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Juan Mata 6 – Didn’t influence the game.