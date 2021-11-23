The Athletic: Michael Carrick could remain in charge of Manchester United until the end of the season

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick could remain in charge of the club until the end of the season.

A recent article by Laurie Whitwell and Adam Crafton (The Athletic) mentions sources suggesting that the Englishman could ‘manage his way’ to next summer if results were to improve.

Two days after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United are still unsure of their plans regarding the manager.

Whitwell rightly states: “Solskjaer’s time was, of course, up. But anyone thinking that meant regime change has not been paying attention.”

“United’s hierarchy declined to open any real talks with prospective candidates before sacking Solskjaer because they felt the situation could still be rescued by the survival instincts that have served him so well. Nobody, therefore, was lined up.”

On Sunday morning, United CEO Ed Woodward reportedly spoke with Solskjaer before telling his coaching staff that they would be retained.

Many players feel that there would be no change while the coaching remains the same.

After handing out new contracts to Mike Phelan, Kieran Mckenna, Michael Carrick and goalkeeper coach Richard Hartis just a few weeks ago, United face the risk of losing millions to pay them off.

Woodward decided to appoint Carrick as caretaker until they found an interim.

Whitwell mentions: “McKenna was given huge responsibility by Solskjaer in writing sessions and setting the schedule but Carrick, five years older and with an elite playing pedigree, is the more natural fit to step up in front of the squad and face the media.”

“Darren Fletcher came under consideration, but sources say it would have been an awkward look for the technical director to assume a role he was effectively overseeing eight months after being appointed.”

Given that he is to step down this year, Woodward’s involvement in the decision making is baffling, to say the least. He has been given the task of appointing two managers within six months despite his past failings.

There is an interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with the Argentinian reportedly unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain. However, United would need to pay a huge fee to get him out of the Ligue 1 club.

Amidst all this turmoil, United face Villarreal in a crucial Champions League fixture tonight desperately needing a result. Carrick will be hoping to guide the team towards qualification to the next round.