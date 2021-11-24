Home » Ernesto Valverde emerges as potential Manchester United interim with fans satisfied

Ernesto Valverde emerges as potential Manchester United interim with fans satisfied

by Marwan Harraz
by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans appeared to get on board with the reported news of Ernesto Valverde being in contact with the club.

However, it was made clear supporters would only be pleased with the Spanish boss if one condition of theirs is met.

According to The Guardian, Valverde spoke with director of football John Murtough and even discussed potential players he would sign.

Here’s what fans had to say over the potential appointment:

Valverde has been unemployed ever since leaving Barcelona back in 2020 so it makes sense he would take the United opportunity even if it’s on an interim basis.

The talented manager won the La Liga in back-to-back seasons as well as the Spanish Cup and so has a track record with winning trophies.

The Red Devils are understood to be keen on PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino as the main long-term solution but the situation seems to be complicated.

Signing Valverde until the summer and then bringing in the Argentine appears to be a win-win scenario for all involved.

However, things are easier said than done and if Pochettino can be brought in now then it makes no sense in delaying his signing.

After all, he could use this season to bed in his philosophy before having United hit the ground running in the next campaign.

