Fabrizio Romano clears up Luis Enrique and Jules Lopetegui Manchester United links

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has ruled out Spain manager Luis Enrique and Sevilla boss Jules Lopetegui from the Manchester United job.

Both managers were said to have been on the shortlist for the interim role as the Old Trafford hierarchy scramble to find Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s successor.

Luis Enrique won’t be involved in any talk with Manchester United. He’s only planning for the World Cup with Spain and he’s not gonna change his mind. 🇪🇸 #MUFC Sevilla manager Jules Lopetegui also denied Man Utd job chance: “It seems absurd to me”. #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2021

Solskjaer departed after a dismal start to the season, with the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The legendary Norwegian left amicably and in a respectful manner, even choosing to do a farewell interview that left many United fans full of tears, despite the poor form.

Supporters had hoped Solskjaer could take United to the promised land and while he couldn’t do that, he at least completed the task of steadying the ship and restoring the club’s traditions.

Nonetheless, the search for a new manager is well and truly on, with Manchester United seemingly casting their net far and wide.

Some fans were open to the idea of Enrique joining, as he certainly has the credentials, but it was seemingly always clear he wouldn’t leave Spain with the World Cup in Qatar just around the corner.

Lopetegui has done a good job with Sevilla but leaving a permanent position with a respectable team for an interim job didn’t seem to make sense to anyone.

United appear to be trying a two-pronged approach to their search for success, with an interim manager being looked at if they can’t sign their preferred long-term targets now.

It’s understood the long-term targets are PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, whereas the interim targets have been far too many to count.

The Red Devils’ chaotic approach to finding a new manager has not impressed fans so far, particularly since there was a recent two-week international break that would have been useful.