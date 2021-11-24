Manchester United in talks with Rudi Garcia for the interim manager role



Manchester United have held talks with Ex Olympique Lyonnais manager Rudi Garcia to take over until the end of the season.

Garcia took over a Lyon side that was 14th in Ligue 1 and steered them to the Champions League semi-final and the French cup final.

His side garnered praise for knocking out Manchester City and Juventus en route to the semi-final.

The 57 year old has a good track record of developing young players and was instrumental in Memphis Depay‘s growth while at Lyon.

Garcia also did a commendable job at AS Roma, guiding them to two-second place finishes in Serie A behind Juventus.

Taking over a 15th place Marseille side in October 2016, he led them to the Europa League final.

According to Andy Mitten, United approached the 57 year old about the interim role ahead of their 2-0 victory against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Three-time french manager of the year, Garcia is a charismatic leader and knows how to get the best out of his players.

Eden Hazard, Lucas Digne, Gervinho, Kostas Manolas, Maxence Caqueret, Maxwell Cornet and Houssem Aouar are some of the notable names that were coached by him.

He would be a good fit for the interim role at United and would give the team some form of tactical structure until the permanent manager takes over.

Mitten also mentions Ernesto Valverde, who is another candidate approached by the United board. The former Barcelona manager won two La Liga titles but was later sacked in January 2020.