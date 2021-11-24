Manchester United outcasts considering staying after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking



Manchester United outcasts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are putting their exit plans on hold as they hope their situation improves under a different manager.

Players such as Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are reported to have had a potential change of heart as the club changes the managerial position.

Both players were completely exiled from the starting lineup and in the Dutchman’s case restricted to just sitting on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

According to the Daily Mail, some of the unsettled stars are open to delaying their decision to transfer away from the club although Jesse Lingard is still adamant he wants to leave.

The Englishman has a contract that will expire at the end of the season and with the club recently failing to secure a new deal for him, it looks almost certain he will be leaving in the weeks or months ahead.

There are many more fringe players within the squad such as Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly and Juan Mata.

Some of the players started in the lineup vs. Villarreal in what was Michael Carrick’s first match in charge.

Mata managed to get his first appearance since the Carabao Cup defeat, even if it was for just under a minute while Van de Beek and Alex Telles got the nod to start.

With the Red Devils trying to secure a permanent manager now rather than an interim to steady the ship into the summer, this may just help improve the morale of the fringe players.

The outlet later goes on to say that if a permanent manager does come in and their game-time improves under a new coach, some of the squad will reconsider their exits away from the club.

This isn’t the case for Lingard who wants to leave the club despite the managerial change.

The 28-year-old feels he was mistreated by Solskjaer over his playing time after what was an incredible loan spell at West Ham United last season which saw them secure continental football.

He has made just one start in the league all season and appearances from the bench were becoming less and less frequent.

The outlet concludes by saying he is already preparing for a move to West Ham although he is also interested in moving abroad.

