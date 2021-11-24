Manchester United will have to pay £10 million in compensation for Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United have been told the price they will need to pay to prise Mauricio Pochettino out of PSG.

The club are on the lookout for a new gaffer having relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties following two months of horrendous form culminating in a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

The club will now be led in the short term by Michael Carrick with his first assignment having been a good win in the Champions League against Villareal last night.

It is thought the club initially wanted to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season and then pursue one of their top targets in the summer.

But reports have indicated Pochettino would be willing to leave Paris imminently in order to take over at United, with Zinedine Zidane likely to succeed him at the Parc des Princes.

And if United want to secure the Argentinian’s services now they will have to pay a rumoured £10 million in compensation.

This fee would reportedly half if they were to wait until the summer, as the 49-year-old would then only have 12 months remaining on his contract.

His representatives have described the role as his ‘dream job’ and he has previously been linked with the job on a number of occasions.

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives have indicated that he is willing to leave Paris now to secure his dream job at Manchester United. (Source: talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/0cLEu18M7N — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 23, 2021

While his trophy cabinet as a manger remains bare, with only a single Coupe de France on his CV, Pochettino is an extremely well-respected coach having enjoyed successful spells with Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham.

His revolution at Spurs is perhaps what he is best known for, turning them from an average top eight side into a team challenging for the title and reaching a maiden Champions League final.

His willingness to leave behind a squad containing the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to join United highlights his hunger and desire to manage the club, only further endearing him to the Old Trafford faithful.