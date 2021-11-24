‘Many would not be disappointed to see him leave’ says French journalist on Mauricio Pochettino exit

While Manchester United fans are becoming giddy at the thought of Mauricio Pochettino taking over the reins at the club, he may not be sorely missed in Paris.

Pochettino has been in charge of PSG since January of this year following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and hasn’t exactly been what many Parisians expected.

Missing out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season was a major blow and their exit from the Champions League to Manchester City in the semi finals highlighted just how far they were from claiming their maiden title.

A summer in which Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi were brought in amongst others, means Pochettino has nowhere to hide and success must follow.

And while PSG sit comfortably atop of Ligue 1 and still with a good chance of topping their Champions League group, L’Equipe’s Vincent Duluc isn’t convinced:

“It’s been nearly one year now and he hasn’t achieved anything.”

“I think we are all disappointed with what we have seen, we all thought that Pochettino could be the man who would force these players to play together. It’s not the case. There is no improvement at all. It’s quite poor.”

Hardly a glowing endorsement for the 49-year-old, but Duluc wasn’t the only reporter to harbour such low opinions of the former PSG player:

“We feel that he is struggling.” Adds Le Parisien journalist David Opoczynski.

“Pochettino was very well received by the fans when he arrived because they were fed up with Thomas Tuchel and, above all, he was a former player.”

“Today, many would not be disappointed to see him leave.”

Many of PSG’s issues centre around player power, with a number of coaches struggling to gain full control of the dressing room because of stars like Neymar or Kylian Mbappe ruling the roost.