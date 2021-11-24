Picture: Manchester United fans get excited over Mauricio Pochettino signature

Some Manchester United fans have gotten massively excited over the potential signing of Mauricio Pochettino as links with the PSG man continue to grow.

The Argentine boss has previously been linked with the job at Old Trafford and many hope this third time will prove lucky.

Is it a sign? 🖊 This Man Utd fan saw Mauricio Pochettini inside the PSG team hotel, and he was happy to give an autograph on this #MUFC shirt pic.twitter.com/9PpqatBhLN — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) November 24, 2021

Signing a shirt doesn’t guarantee Pochettino will join the club of course but it may have been wiser for him to turn down the chance to do so.

That is only if he doesn’t have any plans to join United, since he surely would have recognised the danger of signing such a shirt at the height of the rumours.

Naturally Pochettino could just have been nice but it’s not unheard of for players or staff in the game to turn down signing shirts that are not appropriate to sign.

The Red Devils aren’t PSG’s direct rivals but anyone can see why it might have been a bad idea to sign the shirt.

The French champions are top of their league table by a comfortable distance and appear to be on their way to reclaiming their crown.

The Champions League proves to be a more complicated affair but Pochettino took a less talented Tottenham Hotspur side to the final in the past.

PSG’s board typically judge success by the Champions League performances and not the Ligue 1, as they consider it almost guaranteed.

Of course, the French giants lost their crown last season to Lille, having won the league seven times out of the past nine campaigns.

The only other team to disrupt PSG’s dominance was AS Monaco back in the 2016/17 season.