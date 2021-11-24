PSG director Leonardo holds meeting with Mauricio Pochettino after Man United links



Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo had an awkward meeting with Mauricio Pochettino about the recent Manchester United links.

This comes after United’s previous manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was sacked over the weekend after a dismal 4-1 defeat to Watford.

The club are searching for a new interim manager with a permanent boss taking charge in the summer of 2022.

Man United’s top target for the permanent position is Pochettino and it has been reported that an appointment could happen sooner than expected.

The Argentinian was confronted by the press as his side face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The major talking point of the conference was of course the manager’s links to United in recent days.

According to L’Equipe via Sport Witness, at 10 pm on Monday evening, Leonardo travelled to the hotel where Pochettino has been living since he took over the job at PSG.

It has been reported that the director went to visit him to try and get an understanding of the links to United and to ‘gauge his desires to leave’

The outlet later goes on to say that the manager didn’t express a desire to leave the club immediately.

However, this doesn’t eliminate the chance of the manager leaving for United at the end of the season.

Right now, he is happy to stay and it is unlikely that he will depart mid-season despite reports claiming that he is unhappy with how Leonardo takes charge of all the transfers.

In another report from The Telegraph, despite the manager claiming that he is content, it is understood that tensions have developed between the sporting director and Pochettino.

The 49-year-old would be extremely interested in a return to the Premier League where he once managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

In his latest press conference, the manager was very careful after being asked if he will see his contract out, which lasts until 2024.

“In football it is about living the present, not about living the past or the future”, the PSG manager responded.

The outlet later goes on to report that PSG would allow him to leave if he asked to join United but only on the club’s terms and if the compensation package was right.

United fans now need to wait while the club officials make their decision over who takes the position Solskjaer recently vacated.

