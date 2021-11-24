Unai Emery in contention to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

The search for Manchester United’s next manager continues with a number of surprising names being added to the fold on a daily basis.

The club cut ties with previous manger Old Gunnar Solskjaer following a poor run of form that culminated with a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Watford last weekend.

The club appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker boss while they searched for an interim manager to guide the club until the end of the season.

They will then look to appoint one of their top targets prior to the 22/23 season, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag thought to be high on their list.

One man who many did not expect to be in the frame was former Arsenal boss and current Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, the Spaniard is in contention, however, there has been no contact between the two parties as of yet.

TRUE✅ Unai Emery is expected to become another candidate for the job as new manager of @ManUtd. But: So far there should have been no contact between the club and the manager pic.twitter.com/b0wb1GVO3a — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 24, 2021

Emery did not enjoy the best time in English football having joined Arsenal in the immediate aftermath of club legend Arsene Wenger retiring.

He lasted just a season and a half at the Emirates, leading the Gunners to a fifth placed finish and a Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

Since then, he has restored his reputation at Villarreal, where last season he claimed his fourth Europa League title, beating United in the final.

United have since got their revenge on the 50-year-old, doing the double over him in this season’s Champions League group stages.

Having turned down the opportunity to take over Newcastle at the start of their exciting new project, its unlikely he’ll want to take the reins at Old Trafford on a short term basis, but nevertheless it’s interesting he’s in the frame.