Giant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mural removed from Old Trafford following recent sacking

Just three days after losing his job at Manchester United, the club wasted little time in expelling the memory of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s three-year reign at Old Trafford.

A giant mural of the Norwegian on the Sir Matt Busby stand was swiftly taken down the day after United’s Champions League win in Villarreal.

Solskjaer remained a divisive figure throughout his tenure, with some fans backing the former club legend until the end and some believing he should have been sacked a long time ago.

In the end it was a dismal run of five Premier League defeats in seven games that saw him chopped, with a 4-1 battering at the hands of Watford the final straw.

In a touching gesture Solskjaer’s hometown of Kristiansund showed their support for their hero by displaying a ’20 Legend’ sign in his honour.

Michael Carrick was appointed caretaker manager in his absence, getting off to the perfect start by beating Villarreal away in the Champions League to secure progression to the next round.

It is thought the club are targeting an interim manager who will take over until the end of the season, with a shortlist of five candidates rumoured to be in contention.

The shortlist contains experienced campaigners in Ernesto Valverde, Lucien Favre, Rudi Garcia, Paulo Fonseca and Ralf Rangnick.

The club will then look to appoint one of their top targets in the summer which at this moment in time looks to be either Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag.

The club have approached PSG in order to appoint Pochettino mid-season, but their initial attempt was rejected and it remains to be seen whether they’ll try again or wait until the summer.