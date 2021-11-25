Home » Lars Kornetka to be Ralph Rangnick’s assistant at Manchester United

by Raj Dholakia
Lars Kornetka is set to be Ralph Rangnick’s assistant at Manchester United.

Kortnetka has previously worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim, Schalke and was his assistant manager at RB Leipzig. He currently works as a management advisor at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Championat reports that he will be joining Rangnick at Old Trafford.

Kornetka assisted Julien Nagelsmann and was the video analyst during Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Bayern Munich.

As per Athletic’s earlier reports, United are set to appoint Rangnick as an interim manager until the end of the season and have offered him a further two-year role as a consultant.

A recent report from John Cross also states that he could be the club’s first Sporting Director.

Rangnick took over as head of Sporting Development at Lokomotiv Moscow in July.

Nikolay Naumov, former president of Lokomotiv addressed rumours of his departure:

“There will be nothing surprising in Rangnik’s possible departure. Moreover, in addition to Manchester United, there will be others who want to see Ralf. Rangnik is a businessman from football and a merchant, the more countries and spheres he covers, the more he earns. There is nothing to be surprised at.”

Due to work permit issues, the 63 year old will not be in charge of United’s game against Chelsea at the weekend.

Fans all over social media have shown their excitement towards this brilliant appointment, which could be the start of something positive for the club.

