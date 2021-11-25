Manchester United set to appoint Ralph Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to a deal with Ralph Rangnick to join as interim manager.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the 63 year old is set to leave his current role at FC Lokomotiv Moscow as Head of sports and development to take the United job.

He has agreed to a six-month deal and will further have a consultancy role at the club.

Rangnick is one of the most respected minds in world football and has influenced the playing style of managers like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann.

The 63-year-old was a pivotal part of the Red Bull project, which turned out to be one of the most successful in modern football.

World-class talents like Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane, Timo Werner were brought in by the German, who has an excellent track record in recruiting players and managers.

In an interview with the Times in 2019, he stated: “Since Sir Alex left, they (Man Utd) were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones.

“You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive transfer windows.

“Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having more than 50 per cent success rate of bringing in the right players. Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players.”

As a stop-gap till the summer, the German would be an excellent choice as manager for United.

Rangnick would instil in this side a definite philosophy and a clear identity.

In the long-term, he would improve the club’s transfer strategy and help recruit a new manager.

Due to work permit issues, he will not be in charge of United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.