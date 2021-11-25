Ralf Rangnick: A look into his past signings ahead of Manchester United transfer

Manchester United fans have a lot of reasons to get excited about Ralf Rangnick’s potential incoming appointment and smart movements in the transfer market is certainly one of them.

United have a recent history of making poor decisions in transfer windows, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped improve the club’s image in this regard a little bit.

And let's not forget Rangnick's finds for Salzburg such as Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta, Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai, Amadou Haidara… I'm a huge admirer of his work. — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) May 16, 2020

During his time working for the Red Bull clubs Ralf Rangnick oversaw the signings of Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta, Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich and Erling Haaland as part of their data-driven football strategy. In the long-term he could have a huge impact at United #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 25, 2021

Solskjaer departed the Red Devils following their shock 4-1 loss to Watford as it proved to be the final straw after a poor start to the season.

Manchester United were said to be on the lookout for interim managers and Rangnick was understood to be the main candidate.

At the time of writing it’s not quite a done deal but fans have gotten excited and more or less reacted as though it is complete.

After all, it was claimed an agreement has been reached between both parties and that Lokomotiv Moscow just need to agree as well, though it’s not anticipated to be a problem.

Rangnick’s smart recruitment at his past clubs is a massive advantage, especially under owners who are hesitant to invest and who have the club in huge amounts of debt.

A lot of the aforementioned players were sold on for large amounts of cash or became tremendous players in the modern era.

It’s clear Rangnick has an eye for talent and his ability to connect that with the business side of football will be appreciated by the fans as well as the board.

Although he’s expected be just an interim, his consultancy role for a further two years should mean United reap the benefits of hiring him, if they get it over the line that is.