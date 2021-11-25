Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans respond positively to recent reports

Manchester United fans are absolutely thrilled with reports claiming Ralf Rangnick is on his way to Old Trafford as interim manager.

It’s understood an agreement has been made between both parties but a deal must still be struck with Lokomotiv Moscow, though that is not meant to be an issue.

The best appointment possible!! Welcome to the club Ralf Rangnick 🙌🏿 #mufc pic.twitter.com/Yzvkog8OFy — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) November 25, 2021

Quality interim manager but Rangnick being our DOF is sooo good man. Finally appointing the best in the business for off the pitch roles — ً (@utdcynical) November 25, 2021

Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United's interim manager on a six-month contract, with additional two years in a consultancy role. OMDSSSSSSS YESSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/lN7z5l3pv7 — ً (@TheFergusonWay) November 25, 2021

Rangnick is the perfect choice for the interim position. They just better keep him on for the long term as he's a fantastic operator. A solid pick from Man Utd. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 25, 2021

From a football perspective Rangnick then Poch looks absolutely genius. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) November 25, 2021

Ralf Rangnick!!!! YESSSSSSSSS. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 25, 2021

United appeared to be linked with just about every manager in world football as they scrambled to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s successor.

The legendary Norwegian departed the club following an abysmal start to the season, with the Old Trafford hierarchy deciding to pull the plug after the recent embarrassing 4-1 loss to Watford.

Michael Carrick took temporary charge in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Villareal in which they confirmed their qualification to the next round of the Champions League.

It’s understood even if Rangnick is announced that he won’t be in charge in time for the clash against Chelsea this weekend.

Nonetheless, fans are excited not just because of his temporary appointment but because of his consultancy role later on.

Supporters have always felt that not enough football people are involved with the decision-makers at Manchester United and so it’s a positive step forward if it all works out.