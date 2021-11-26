Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial: Manchester United stars reconsider futures

Manchester United stars Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are reportedly reconsidering their futures amid the anticipated arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician is said to be on his way to Old Trafford as an interim manager until the end of the season when he would then move into an advisory role for a further two years.

According to ESPN, Van de Beek and Martial are willing to wait and see what Rangnick has in store for them before deciding their long-term futures at the club.

This means they won’t immediately seek to depart in the January transfer window, which was a real possibility if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge.

It’s understood Michael Carrick has reminded the current United squad that everyone has a ‘clean slate’ now following the legendary Norwegian’s departure.

Van de Beek and Martial’s preference is to remain in Manchester and get game time and will only look to push for a move if they’re left out from the starting XI too often.

Carrick’s inclusion of the talented pair vs Villareal encouraged them that there may yet be a future for them at Old Trafford after all.

Van de Beek and Martial are fan-favourites and so if Rangnick can both of them fit and firing, he’ll quickly get on the supporters’ good side too.

The young Dutchman struggled to get many minutes under Solskjaer, so much so that no one was going to blame him if he chose to leave.

Van de Beek’s exclusion baffled fans as they could not understand why United forked over so much cash for him if he wasn’t going to be a key player.

Martial has lost his form badly but a new manager could see him get back to his best and it’s safe to say if he is in form then he is talented enough to be involved in the starting XI.

It will be interesting to see who Rangnick likes and dislikes in the Manchester United squad overall but it would be surprising if he doesn’t rate either of the aforementioned players.