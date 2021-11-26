Inside story: How Manchester United came about appointing Ralph Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United are set to appoint Ralph Rangnick as interim until the end of the season.

As reported yesterday, the 63-year-old has agreed to a six-month deal and a further two-year consultancy role at United.

United have been long admirers of the German and he has always been their number one choice for an interim coach, claim The Athletic.

The club reportedly made background checks on Rangnick following their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

United tried to understand his situation at Lokomotiv Moscow and whether he could get out of his current job.

Ed Woodward and managing director Richard Arnold are said to have made direct contact with Rangnick after United’s humiliating loss against Watford and asked him to visit the club’s office in London.

In their latest article, David Ornstein and Adam Crafton describe the meeting between the two parties: “While Arnold was present for Rangnick’s interview, it was left to others to liaise with agents and focus on the football-based conversations.

“Negotiations over salary and what happens when the interim manager term is finished continued and there was significant movement toward finding a solution on Wednesday night.

“Then on Thursday lunchtime, Rangnick agreed to a six-month contract plus two years as a consultant.”

The club is said to have preferred appointing an interim rather than a permanent manager and wanted him to work with the existing coaching staff.

The article also talks about how the United hierarchy wanted a more tactical and technical coach – completely opposing someone like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Rangnick is set to meet them all (coaches) and assess the shape of his support team. He is also being allowed to add a couple of his own trusted assistants. A video analyst is understood to be one Rangnick request, which aligns with United’s desires in any case.”

United will be hoping that Rangnick can provide his invaluable experience and expertise, and help get the club back on top of English football.