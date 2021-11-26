Manchester United team up with supporters’ club to offer away day travel

It has been announced that Manchester United and Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club (MUWSC) have teamed up to provide away travel to the Reds WSL match against Brighton on December 12th.

United’s fans are known as being the loudest in the league and the girls often have good away support.

MUWSC work tirelessly with and for the fans and have good communication with the club, as they discuss many important issues together that affect everyone involved with United, from players to season ticket holders.

This line of communication between the supporters’ group and the club is quite unique in the women’s game.

Though MUWSC aim to provide minibusses to most away games, on this occasion the club have stepped in to assist with arrangements.

A coach will run with costs being subsidised by the club to make it a more affordable trip for the loyal fanbase, in a gesture that shows how United value their supporters.

Deborah Henry, Chairperson of the MUWSC said: “From the very beginning we’ve kept the needs of the members at the forefront of our plans.

“This is a proud moment and a further example of listening to these needs and working with the club to get them met.”

🚌 We’re delighted to announce that we have secured a coach for travel to Brighton away on Sunday 12th December, with a contribution being provided by the club towards the cost. We’d love as many of you as possible to join us for the last league away day of the year! (1/2) — MUWSC (@MUW_SC) November 26, 2021

MUWSC worked hard to look after the welfare of fans during the Covid-19 pandemic, something that was recognised by the FSA.

The group regularly checked in on fans and provided a welcome distraction in the form of weekly podcasts, in which they invited fellow fans to participate, maintaining social interaction and building confidence.

They were the only supporters club to provide watch-alongs for every game of the 2020/21 season, again giving a safe space for fans to interact.

Due to these efforts, they were nominated for an award at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards.

United who currently sit 6th in the table will face 3rd place Brighton at 12.30 on December 12th.

MUWSC Plus members can book their seat on the coach now whilst the remaining seats go on sale on Monday. Don’t miss out, book now to secure your place on this amazing away day experience.