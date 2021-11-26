Mauricio Pochettino will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain mid-season

Manchester United managerial target Mauricio Pochettino will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at this moment of time.

The manager appeared to be one of the top targets for the long-term position of manager and still could be but he won’t be arriving at the club any time soon.

This came after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after a shocking 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

In recent days, Pochettino appeared in front of the media where he was asked numerous times about the recent links and didn’t have too much to say.

It was also reported that there was a meeting between Leonardo, who is the sporting director at PSG, and the manager.

According to Sky News, the Argentinian will not be leaving the club after Leonardo spoke to the media about the recent links.

Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo says Mauricio Pochettino will not be leaving the club. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 26, 2021

“We do not want Pochettino to leave,” Leonardo told AFP.

“He never asked to leave and no club contacted us in relation to him”.

This doesn’t rule out the possibility of him returning to the Premier League to manage United in the summer but does rule out the chances of him joining the club mid-season as previous reports stated.

We now know that Ralf Rangnick will be announced as the next interim head coach of United until the summer, with Pochettino being one of the candidates to take over after.

Erik ten Hag is another who has been recently been linked to the club and even Rangnick could be in with a shout for the permanent spot.

United fans will be filled with joy to see that they have a plan in place going into the rest of the season and next summer.

They will be hoping Pochettino will be allowed to leave if he wishes to next summer.