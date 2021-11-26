Ralf Rangnick emerged as an outstanding candidate for the interim manager role

Manchester United reportedly shelved their plans to keep Michael Carrick in charge until mid-December after an outstanding Ralf Rangnick interview for the position.

The German manager is all but confirmed to be the next interim manager to steady Man United into the summer of 2022.

It all unravelled so quickly, with many fans expecting this process to take a couple of weeks but not even a week after the sacking, a breakthrough has been made.

It only reflects on the importance of having a Technical Director and a Director of Football at the heart of all the transfers.

According to ESPN, United originally planned to give Carrick the role until the middle of next month before making the all-important breakthrough.

This is after Rangnick emerged as an outstanding candidate for the interim job, sources told the outlet.

The plan originally was to keep Carrick in charge for six games but it looks like that will change to just two with him to take charge in the upcoming Premier League fixture vs. Chelsea.

Rangnick has now agreed to become the interim manager until the end of the season and will be there to help secure a new long-term manager next summer.

The outlet later goes on to say that the board had confidence that Carrick could steer the ship during the crucial fixtures including securing a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds, which he has completed with one match to spare.

The incoming German will be joining during the busiest time of the season with United set to play six games in 16 days.

Rangnick should be available for the five games following this weekend’s Premier League run-in with Chelsea.

Multiple managers held talks with John Murtough for the interim role, including former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde and current Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui.

This really highlights the quality of coaches that were contacted and this should only excite United fans further.