Ralf Rangnick: Sky Sports announce confirmation of Manchester United appointment

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the numerous outlets that have now confirmed Ralf Rangnick will be the next manager of the club.

The German boss was expected to take charge but nothing was announced in regards to finalising the deal, though that has now changed.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🔴Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick ✍🏻The deal comes with a further 2 year consultancy role ✅Ed Woodward pushed for the additional 2 years given Rangnick‘s level of expertise pic.twitter.com/TZF9Y6JWGP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 26, 2021

Agreement in place between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick. Deal will most likely be signed late this weekend. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Ralf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. pic.twitter.com/KlwokAGm5P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2021

🚨 Lokomotiv Moscow board have agreed to let Ralf Rangnick go to Manchester United. The way is clear now. The German gonna sign his contracts at the beginning of the new week (probably on Monday). He will be in charge first time for #MUFC versus Arsenal. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 26, 2021

Bare detaljer gjenstår før Ralf Rangnick blir presentert som ny United-manager. For Rangnick selv skal jobben være en drøm som går i oppfyllelse. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) November 26, 2021

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward pushing for Rangnick to get a further two years in an advisory role appears to suggest he’s learnt from his past mistakes.

However, many claimed before these reports were announced that the former RB Leipzig man would never accept an interim role unless he was made part of the club in a higher position later.

It seems it was Rangnick’s demand and Woodward agreed, rather than the other way around, and it looks as though the latter is trying to make himself look good.

United take on Chelsea this weekend and the hope is they somehow pull a result out of the bag against the league leaders.

If they do so then it gives Rangnick something to work with before the team subsequently face Arsenal.

The last Tweet translates to: “Only details remain before Ralf Rangnick is introduced as the new United manager. For Rangnick himself, the job should be a dream come true.”

It makes sense given how it has been circulating for years now that the job at Old Trafford has always been a dream of his.