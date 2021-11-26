Home

Ralf Rangnick: Sky Sports announce confirmation of Manchester United appointment

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the numerous outlets that have now confirmed Ralf Rangnick will be the next manager of the club.

The German boss was expected to take charge but nothing was announced in regards to finalising the deal, though that has now changed.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward pushing for Rangnick to get a further two years in an advisory role appears to suggest he’s learnt from his past mistakes.

However, many claimed before these reports were announced that the former RB Leipzig man would never accept an interim role unless he was made part of the club in a higher position later.

It seems it was Rangnick’s demand and Woodward agreed, rather than the other way around, and it looks as though the latter is trying to make himself look good.

United take on Chelsea this weekend and the hope is they somehow pull a result out of the bag against the league leaders.

If they do so then it gives Rangnick something to work with before the team subsequently face Arsenal.

The last Tweet translates to: “Only details remain before Ralf Rangnick is introduced as the new United manager. For Rangnick himself, the job should be a dream come true.”

It makes sense given how it has been circulating for years now that the job at Old Trafford has always been a dream of his.

