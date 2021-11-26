Richard Arnold: Manchester United fans told what potential new CEO plans to do

Manchester United fans have been given good news in regards to their expected new CEO Richard Arnold, having had negative experiences with the often criticised Ed Woodward.

The current executive vice-chairman is expected to resign by the end of the year, or at least that is what was promised to supporters earlier in the year.

🗣️ @AdamCrafton: "He [Richard Arnold] wants to delegate, wants to have the right people in place and wants to take advice." [YT: @TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/2RjCfJhoCO — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 26, 2021

Woodward announced the decision to step down from his role following the European Super League debacle.

Fans protested heavily against the apparent new competition, so much so the league had to postpone the Liverpool and Manchester United clash at Old Trafford last season.

Supporters wanted to see the backs of the Glazer family as well but unfortunately nothing has happened in that regard.

However, it’s understood fans may be able to buy shares that will give them voting rights in the club soon and so that is a positive thing to look forward to.

Another positive thing to look forward to is Arnold’s apparent vision for the club should he be handed the reins.

Fans have long pushed for football people to be involved in the Old Trafford hierarchy and to have actual power in making football decisions.

Arnold’s apparent desire to delegate would be welcomed, as will Ralf Rangnick’s advisory role should he be signed over the coming days.

Darren Fletcher and John Murtough being given more authority is also another step in the right direction.

Another name fans have wanted to see is Ajax CEO and United great Edwin van der Sar, with some claiming he should be the one to replace Woodward instead.