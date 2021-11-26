Who is Ralf Rangnick? And what can he offer Manchester United?

With the news that Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed as Manchester United’s next manager, to say fans are excited about the appointment is an understatement.

Despite the German only coming in on an initial six-month deal, it is the prospect of a two-year consultancy role that has Red Devils fans drooling.

It finally appears the club have made an intelligent footballing decision that could bridge the gap between United and their Premier League rivals.

But who is Ralf Rangnick and what will he offer to the club?

Rangnick is a 63-year-old German known in his homeland as ‘the professor of football’ for his innovative work that has inspired a number of top-class coaches.

After cutting his teeth in the lower divisions, Rangnick has enjoyed success managing a number of Bundesliga clubs, most notably two spells at Schalke and RB Leipzig.

At Red Bull he took on a director of football role for both Leipzig and Salzburg, overseeing the German club’s rise from the fourth tier to fighting for the top-flight title.

During his time there he made a number of astute signings that were eventually sold for big money, including the likes of Sadio Mane, Joshua Kimmich, and Erling Haaland.

During his time working for the Red Bull clubs Ralf Rangnick oversaw the signings of Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta, Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich and Erling Haaland as part of their data-driven football strategy. In the long-term he could have a huge impact at United #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 25, 2021

In terms of his style of play former colleague Lutz Pfannenstiel broke it down in an interview with the BBC:

“His football is very direct, lots of pressing, lots of counter-pressing, lots of high-intensity football – something which is always exciting to watch.

“If you look back at how Hoffenheim played, especially how RB Leipzig played, I think this is what you can expect – some really, really high push-up football where they are pressing and stressing the opponent, forcing the opponent to make mistakes.

“I think it really fits well to the players Manchester United have and to the style the fans love to see at Old Trafford. I think Ralf could be the next German who really puts his stamp and his legacy on a club’s future.”

Still, with the FA Cup and Champions League to fight for as well as the top four race, this appointment means United’s season is not over yet and could be the best decision the club have made in years.