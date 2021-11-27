Ralf Rangnick: Encouraging praises come in for expected Manchester United interim manager

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear the response to the expected signing of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German boss has excited supporters who are salivating at the prospect of the type of football he implements.

🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Ralf Rangnick: "We usually don't talk about things that are not confirmed, but unfortunately a good coach is coming to #mufc! He built two proper forces in Germany – he is really experienced. United will be organised." [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/mTQOwRsa7B — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 26, 2021

Julian Nagelsmann reveals: “I texted Ralf Rangnick and told him I think it's great to see him at Man United. He will do MancUnited very well with the way he plays football”. 🔴 #MUFC @imiasanmia “I hope Rangnick will stay there as manager longer than just next summer”. pic.twitter.com/SsZLUW4xZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2021

Klopp lamenting United’s smart acquisition is all that fans need to know in regards to Rangnick’s coaching ability.

Nagelsmann is a coach fans wanted to see at Old Trafford too before, so to hear his glowing endorsement adds to the excitement surrounding it all.

Rangnick is expected to be announced officially shortly and he’s meant to be with the Red Devils until the end of the season.

He will subsequently stay on in an advisory role as he looks to continue restructuring the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure.

The legendary Norwegian had to leave following a string of embarrassing results but many acknowledge the brilliant work he did in his reign.

Solskjaer did plenty behind the scenes and off the pitch to bring Manchester United into the 21st century and it’s likely Rangnick will continue the job.

The former RB Leipzig man is known for taking on projects in football and not just standard coaching jobs so it seems as though he’s the perfect man for the job.

Should he inspire United to greatness, it’s already been stated he would be happy to stay on further than just the next six months or so as manager.