Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United’s current coaching staff survive incoming manager

Manchester United fans may be disappointed to hear what Ralf Rangnick reportedly plans to do with the current coaching staff.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure has meant the Lokomotiv Moscow man is expected to take charge as interim manager.

According to The Telegraph, United are waiting for the Home Office to make time for Rangnick’s work-permit application and so he won’t be in charge until potentially the Arsenal game.

It’s understood the German boss will bring in his own staff but only a small number of coaches will join him, with Lars Kornetka potentially being one of them.

🗞 Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan, Kieran McKenna and Richard Hartis are all expected to be kept on at #mufc to work under Ralf Rangnick. [@TelegraphDucker] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 25, 2021

Rangnick is said to have been given videos from training sessions in order to ‘hit the ground running’ when he eventually arrives.

The former RB Leipzig man was reportedly given less than 24 hours to prepare for his job interview but did so well that the Red Devils ended their interest in any other interim candidates.

Rangnick isn’t expected just to improve the current coach setup but also to help director of football John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

Some fans strongly felt Solskjaer’s departure alone wasn’t enough, as he wasn’t the man who was taking charge of the training sessions that failed to deliver results on the pitch.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna were understood to be the ones running the show behind the scenes and so many blamed the inexperienced pair for the horrible lack of structure on the pitch.

Rangnick coming in with his own staff is what many prefer but it seems the board aren’t happy to move on the current setup and instead want the manager to guide them.

It will be interesting to see what happens once everything is made official but the coaching team have a lot to do to restore trust from the supporters.