Eric Bailly: Manchester United players told about incoming manager

Manchester United star Eric Bailly has seemingly let it slip that Ralf Rangnick’s arrival is official, much to the delight of the fans.

There have been many reports the German boss has been hired as an interim manager until the end of the season but nothing was confirmed until now.

Éric Bailly just told me in our post match interview for @RMCsport: « we have been told in the dressing room about the arrival of the new manager. » — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) November 28, 2021

Rangnick has a tough job on his hands and does not have a long time to get the team playing in his image.

It typically takes managers, sometimes years, to implement their style but fans are hoping to see it sooner than later.

Rangnick is known for direct, high-pressing football, which is what supporters have wanted to see all season long.

Things unravelled for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently had to depart, but there’s recognition the squad is good enough to compete.

Rangnick is understood to have finally landed his dream job and is expected to stay on as an advisor for two years after his interim role.

The 1-1 draw vs Chelsea wasn’t ideal and if Rangnick resolves his work permit issues in time, he would face an in-form Arsenal side too.

It’s certainly not a good time to come in initially but the schedule is subsequently easier and should hopefully see United climb up the table.

Bailly probably shouldn’t have let it slip but it’s not as though he’s said something completely unexpected.

It will be interesting to see what Rangnick makes of the rash Ivorian and whether or not he has a future at the club.