Fred instrumental in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Manchester United star Fred certainly put on a show for the expected incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as he performed superbly vs Chelsea.

Sky Sports handed the man-of-the-match award to Scott McTominay but many fans felt his midfield partner was more deserving.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 32 attempted passes

26 successful passes

9 ball recoveries

4 passes into the final 1/3

4 attempted tackles

4 interceptions

3 fouls suffered

2 successful tackles

0 fouls committed A really impressive performance aside from his late shot. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JT6PKseLxi — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 28, 2021

Chelsea certainly dominated the clash but United improved in the second half and in the end earned their draw, though it could have been more than that.

Fred covered every blade of grass in typical fashion and was instrumental in giving his forwards the platform to perform.

The Red Devils weren’t at their best naturally but the clash was all about surviving, at least until Rangnick can come in and sort out the team the way he wants.

Michael Carrick grabbed a crucial win over Villareal midweek and managed a draw against the league’s most in-form team in Chelsea so it’s safe to say they’re two positive results.

Fred had a chance to help United to a second goal but unfortunately made the horrible decision to try to chip Edouard Mendy instead of laying it off to teammates who were in a better position.

Nonetheless, a draw was probably the fair result, especially since for all of Chelsea’s domination, they failed to truly put the visitors to the sword.

Grabbing three points before Rangnick’s appointment and before facing Arsenal would have been ideal but the fixture list soon lightens up and looks favourable.

Manchester United just need to hang on a touch longer and can then hopefully work towards improving their form and putting points on the board.

Fred is likely to be someone Rangnick likes and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him keep his place in the team.