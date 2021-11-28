Jadon Sancho becomes third youngest Man United player to score away against Chelsea

After a slow start to his Manchester United career, Jadon Sancho has found his groove, scoring two goals in two games.

Today’s came in a sucker punch counter-attack that saw him run the length of the pitch, unable to square it to his co-conspirator Marcus Rashford, who inexplicably stayed a couple of feet ahead of him in an offside position, and forced to provide the finish himself.

However, Sancho kept his cool and slotted it past Mendy for the opening goal.

This brings Sancho’s direct goal involvements to 20 in league matches since the start of last season — nine goals and 11 assists. Most of those, of course, were in the Bundesliga in 2020/21.

The goal meant that at 21 years and 248 days, Sancho became the third-youngest player to score for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The two who did it sooner were Paul Scholes in 1995 aged 20 and Phil Neville in 1998, who was 21 years and 38 days old.

But it was not just Sancho’s goal that caught the eye. The England man completed 14 of 20 passes, completed a successful dribble, created a chance and converted his one chance.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 20 attempted passes

14 successful passes

1 attempted dribble

1 successful dribble

1 chance created

1 foul won

1 shot

Sancho’s improvement this week may be partly down to Michael Carrick’s more fluid team style. Under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the 21-year-old appeared to have instructions to stick to his wing whereas under Carrick he has been given more licence to roam.

His form will be welcome news for incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will know his game all too well from his experience in the German league.

On this form, Sancho is arguably going to be ahead of fellow wingers Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in the pecking order when Rangnick takes charge in the coming days.