Manchester United statistic proves there’s plenty to fix after Chelsea draw

Manchester United’s clash vs Chelsea was far from a classic but it was certainly a hard-fought affair that seemed decently positive from the outside looking in.

However, the home side’s dominance, at least in terms of shots, saw United end their November poorly, leaving fans with lots to think about.

-43 – During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Crossroads. pic.twitter.com/NtlwzmyPCS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021

It’s clear to see something has gone horribly wrong at Carrington and the hope is the expected incoming Ralf Rangnick can coach the team back to good form.

The German manager is understood to be a perfectionist and someone who pays a lot of attention to detail, which is exactly what United need at this time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently departed and many felt it was his coaching staff who let him down, given he didn’t actually run training sessions himself.

There are managers who don’t actually coach, which is ok in and of itself, but surely the legendary Norwegian should have brought someone in once he realised things were falling apart.

Ultimately, Solskjaer paid the price for Manchester United’s poor form and now fans are excited to see what Rangnick can do.

If the stat above is anything to go by, he has a lot of work to do in a short period of time, especially since it’s now the most congested part of the season in regards to fixtures.

Michael Carrick has done well to grab a crucial win against Villareal and the draw against Chelsea but the truth is that the Red Devils must pick up points quickly to save their season.

Manchester United have to go on some type of winning run if they hope to get into the top four, let alone challenge for a title that seems to be increasingly running away.

For now, it appears as though the Premier League is a three-horse race with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool all trying to outperform each other.