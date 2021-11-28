Player ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Man United – Red Devils grind out important point

Manchester United ground out a creditable 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Made some good saves but for once this season, was unable to stop the spot kick.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Horrible positioning again and gave away the penalty. Surely Dalot deserves a few games?

Victor Lindelof 5 – Some nasty errors early doors, but did get better in the second half.

Eric Bailly 7 – Did well. Bailly is a genius who makes the odd mistake, as opposed to Maguire who is average and makes a lot of mistakes.

Alex Telles 5 – A few defensive errors and not as good as usual going forward.

Scott McTominay 5 – Scott is the new Darren Fletcher – a world class performance now and again but bang average the rest of the time. Today was the latter. Don’t understand why Sky gave him MOTM. Fred was far better.

Nemanja Matic 6 – A bit hit and miss from Matic today. Too easily passed on some occasions but classy and calm on others.

Fred 8 – A really good game from Fred until that squandered chance in the 87th minute.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Not as good a performance as in midweek, but did take his gal very well. Really starting to find his groove at United.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Did a lot of work defensively but for once, didn’t offer much going forward.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Worked hard but made some poor decisions. His run alongside Sancho for the latter’s goal was embarrassing – did nobody explain the offside rule to him?

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Did not affect the game much.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.