Bruno Fernandes could have an entirely different role under Ralf Rangnick



The appointment of Ralf Rangnick may be the key to improving Bruno Fernandes’ form after a disappointing spell in recent months.

The Portuguese magnifico has been one of the shining stars in recent years but also the player the team tend to rely on the most.

However, his output has been below par in recent months and the team as a unit has suffered from his lack of goal involvements.

Results in the league have been catastrophic which ultimately led to the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, being sacked.

Man United recently travelled to Stamford Bridge to face top of the league Chelsea and were able to come back with a point.

The playmaker was given the role of a false nine but did not seem to respond well to the challenge.

However, Fernandes currently tops the charts for assists in the Champions League.

An article from The Independent, highlights the dip in form from the 28-year-old but also mentions how things could change completely now that Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as interim manager.

Reporter Miguel Delaney points out that Fernandes will have an entirely different role and could be slotted into a deeper position, which some fans argue is where he best performs.

During matches under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno was used as a free-roaming playmaker but this is set to change as a new system is introduced in the upcoming months.

Many fans believe that Rangnick will come to United and use a pressing formation such as the standard 4-2-2-2 setup which he commonly uses or a 4-3-3.

The Portuguese international made his name at Sporting Lisbon as a number eight – the number he has tattooed on his arm – and so is well capable of performing in a midfield three.

This could be seen as a turning point in the player’s form and we could be seeing an entirely new Fernandes under the new manager.

It is clear to see that the exceptional form of the Portuguese midfielder was unsustainable but unfortunately the dip from those high standards percolated through to the form of the entire side.

Under the new German manager, he will have a ‘fixed’ role in the midfield and most likely will not have the license to free-roam.

Fans will hope that the deeper role and the change in coaching staff can reignite his best form for the club.

