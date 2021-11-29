Darren Fletcher was speaking to data analysts rather than Ralf Rangnick during Chelsea fixture



Michael Carrick has denied that Ralf Rangnick influenced his decision-making during the Premier League fixture vs. Chelsea.

The caretaker manager recently took part in his first Premier League fixture in a crucial run-in against the current league leaders.

His side was able to grab a point in a crucial fixture after United’s dip in form.

However, this match came with a tactical switch from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s usual 4-2-3-1 attacking formation.

The team itself was very defensive, with three defensive midfielders in operation. In front of the midfield three was Fernandes, operating as a false nine, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to either side of him.

The team as a unit was pressing and the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven confirmed there would be a tactical switch.

Many fans believed that Ralf Rangnick had a major influence on the team sheet and the tactics because it was a pressing side.

However, as reported here earlier today, the German was not in fact behind the team selection or the strategy employed.

The squad that faced Chelsea relied on counter-attacks, which turned out to be influential as Jadon Sancho secured his first Premier League goal of the season.

Fans also spotted an earpiece that Darren Fletcher was using to communicate through and many people believed he was on the phone to the incoming manager.

But according to the BBC, this was not the case as Carrick said himself in the post-match interviews.

Sources informed the outlet that Fletcher was in fact speaking to data analysts who were located at the back of the stands.

This is something you typically see in football but it has been a long time since an earpiece has been spotted at Old Trafford.

It wasn’t Rangnick in the end but it was nice to see a refreshed United team with a different formation and tactics that made sure the Red Devils picked up their first point of the month in the league.

United fans will be looking forward to a new-look team in the upcoming months under the incoming interim manager and there could even hopefully be some new players in the upcoming January transfer window.