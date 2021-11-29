Four free agents that Manchester United could sign next summer

Manchester United will be looking to revamp their squad at the end of the season with the arrival of Ralph Rangnick.

The 63 year old is expected to implement his philosophy within the team and would reportedly have a big say on the appointment of the new permanent manager.

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

In his interview with the Coach’s Voice, Rangnick emphasized having a definite style of play and finding suitable players compatible with that system.

“We try to find the best possible people for each job, guaranteeing competence across the club.”

“It is key to have a competent and excellently trained staff in every position and to challenge them every day to make themselves and the club better.”

To get the best out of Rangnick’s system, United must make changes come the summer transfer window.

Athletic’s recent article mentions a few players available for free at the end of the season.

Frank Kessie

The AC Milan midfielder has reportedly rejected a new contract proposal and will leave for free next summer. The 24 year old would be an ideal fit in Rangnick’s pressing system.

He is an energetic and tenacious player who can provide a unique dynamic to the side.

With the possible departure of Paul Pogba, Kessie could be just the player United need to strengthen the midfield.

Marcelo Brozovic

One of the best defensive midfielders across Europe, Brozovic would be the ideal signing for United.

He would fit perfectly at the base of United’s midfield – a position that was neglected by the club.

Brozovic’s composure and quality on the ball would significantly improve United’s overall play across the field.

However, it will be a difficult deal to pull off as Inter might tempt the Croatian to sign an extension as per Italian reports.

Denis Zakaria

Another one of United’s midfield targets, Zakaria, would be a perfect signing for the club.

Previous reports state that United have made contact with his agent.

The 24 year old would comfortably slot into the number six role, giving the team much needed defensive structure.

He is good on the ball and has the vision to break opposition lines from deep.

The deal will also be complex to pull off, as United face heavy competition from top teams around Europe.

Noussair Mazraoui

A left-field signing for the Red Devils would be Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui. The Dutchman has been a regular in the side since 2017-18 and in a vital cog in Erik ten Hag’s team.

He could offer good competition to Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Mazraoui would thrive under Rangnick’s system as it allows full-backs to push high up the pitch to provide width.

Manchester City is said to be one of the clubs interested in his signature.