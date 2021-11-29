Jadon Sancho: Ralf Rangnick praised unique talent prior to Manchester United arrival

New interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will clearly be delighted to work with Jadon Sancho, after comments he made in the past reemerged.

The German manager has an eye for talent but saw something special in the young Englishman, suggesting he was unique.

“I don’t see any other player with his combination of pace, being dangerous in front of goal and ability to get assists. He’s one of the best talents in Europe.” Rangnick on Jadon Sancho in 2020. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JlZol6mQDR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2021

With Sancho struggling to make an impact up until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure, it’s now expected he will flourish.

The former Borussia Dortmund man still has plenty of time to reignite his career after what has been a poor start to his time at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately Manchester United have been going through a difficult patch themselves and so it’s near impossible for any player to look good.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who has scored many match-winning goals so far, has been criticised and even labelled as a ‘problem’.

Sancho had to adapt to a new country, new league, and a new club, which is obviously not easy, let alone one that was in such turmoil.

If Rangnick is such a fan of the versatile attacker, then it should bode well for him in the long-term and should see him return to form.

Sancho was simply sensational in Germany and his numbers were ridiculous as he managed to get double digits in both goals and assists.

His ability to play on either wing and as a number 10 if needed means he can be useful in many different ways.

Rangnick has plenty of options in the attacking positions so it will be interesting to see who he favours and what combinations of players he will use too.