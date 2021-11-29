Manchester United officially announce Ralf Rangnick appointment

Manchester United have officially confirmed and announced Ralf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager, much to the delight of fans.

The German manager will stay until June in his role and then will spend a subsequent two years in an advisory role to sort out the club’s structure.

According to the club’s official website, John Murtough said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Rangnick also said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

It’s understood Rangnick’s staff will look like:

Rangnick being allowed to bring in "small number" of his own staff but expectation is that Carrick, Phelan, McKenna and Hartis will also stay on. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 29, 2021

Manchester United fans reacted positively to the news:

Welcome to the biggest football club in the World, the godfather of German coaching. pic.twitter.com/QloKCyfUWh — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 29, 2021

United greats had this to say too:

“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, MOST importantly, as a TEAM” ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ Welcome Ralf Rangnick https://t.co/yniVUOTq0P — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021

Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick. A contract for 6 months to coach the team A contract for 2 years to coach the club ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 29, 2021

Rangnick is clearly the popular choice by supporters who understand the difficulty in hiring a permanent manager mid-season.

Typically it’s something that can only be done if the managerial targets aren’t tied up to a club, like with Zinedine Zidane.

Unfortunately the French manager had no interest in the Premier League and appears to be waiting out for the PSG or France international jobs.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, the two managers said to be on United’s radars, could only be convinced to part ways from their current projects in the summer.

With Rangnick playing a role in deciding the next United manager, it will be interesting to see which manager he favours.

Fans will likely be pleased with either long-term appointment, but there is a feeling he would lean more to Ten Hag given their similarities in styles of play.