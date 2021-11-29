Paul Pogba meets Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris hotel

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has recently spoken to Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amidst speculation he will leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract in June and whilst United have left a lucrative deal on the table – reported to be in the region of £400,000 per week – he and his agent, Mino Raiola are keeping their options open and looking at other clubs for what is likely to be the last big contract of the player’s career.

Pogba has long been reported to hanker after a move to Real Madrid but that would now appear to be off the table, with los Blancos unwilling to break up their current midfield.

This leaves few clubs in the world able to compete, or even come close, to the wages United are offering, with PSG being the most likely in that regard.

‘Indeed, Pogba is unlikely to get the same salary anywhere other than PSG and, at a push, his former club Juventus,’ The Athletic reports.

‘Interestingly, the Manchester United midfielder briefly spoke to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, at a hotel in Paris recently.

‘PSG sources insist it was nothing more than a coincidence that they were in the same place at the same time.’

Possible of course, but it is strange that Pogba always happens to be in the same place, at the same time, as important individuals at clubs with which he has been linked. The same happened in 2018 when he was snapped talking to the then Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane.

The 28-year-old has been believed to be lukewarm about a move to PSG, given his family’s loyalty to rivals Marseille and to his desire to win honours at the top level. Ligue 1 does not have the status of La Liga, the Premier League or Serie A.

‘Not so long ago there were signs that Pogba was veering towards staying at United, but that was before his form tailed off and he picked up an injury,’ The Athletic continues.

‘There are all sorts of theories about what could happen next with him — some agents close to United believe that one motivation for renewing Pogba’s contract is that it could help the club protect its relationship with Mino Raiola and, in turn, aid the pursuit of another of the agent’s clients: Erling Haaland.’

That seems like a very convoluted plan, although nothing would surprise us when it comes to the United board.

Whatever the case, it would appear that Pogba’s future has become a three-horse race between United, PSG and Juventus. Not the Grand National that the player and former pizza chef agent had in mind, but a horse race, nonetheless.