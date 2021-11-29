Ralf Rangnick expected to be confirmed as Man United manager within 24 hours

Manchester United will confirm the appointment of interim coach Ralf Rangnick within the next 24 hours, a new report claims.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein writes that ‘his appointment is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours but it is not yet clear whether his first game in charge will be Thursday’s visit of Arsenal or Crystal Palace’s trip to Old Trafford on December 5.

‘There is still some uncertainty over when Rangnick’s visa process will be completed following his face-to-face meetings in London’s Mayfair with the United hierarchy last week.’

Although many reports suggested that Rangnick was already influencing team selection and tactics for yesterday’s Premier league 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the same outlet reported that there had been no contact and that caretaker manager Michael Carrick was responsible for the decision making.

Rangnick is widely tipped to take charge of the club until the end of the season, when a permanent manager will be appointed.

Reported to be on the shortlist for that position are the likes of PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers.

Ornstein also claims that the German’s appointment has encouraged Paul Pogba to stay at the club.

‘The midfielder continues to rehabilitate in Dubai but is said to be enthused by the idea of working under Rangnick, having received positive feedback about the 63-year-old from contacts in the game.’

However, Pogba is keeping his options open in regard to his future and recently met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a Paris hotel.

United have been reported to have left an offer on the table for Pogba, with some claiming it is in the region of a whopping £400,000, although Ornstein’s comments would suggest it is significantly lower.

‘The proposal from United would almost certainly need to improve for Pogba to accept it and if that does not happen they stand to lose for nothing a player they recruited for £89 million in 2016,’ he writes.

But with Pogba’s options diminishing, United’s offer may well be the best left available to him come the summer.