Ralf Rangnick: Statistics show Manchester United fans what to expect

Manchester United fans have been delighted with Ralf Rangnick’s recent appointment and there appear to be many reasons to justify it.

The statistics below show supporters just what kind of change they could expect from the German boss who is known for his particular style of play.

Ralf Rangnick has faced Jürgen Klopp 13 times as a manager: ◉ 6 wins

◉ 5 draws

Ralf Rangnick has faced Jürgen Klopp 13 times as a manager: ◉ 6 wins ◉ 5 draws ◉ 2 defeats Time for them to come face-to-face in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig won possession in the midfield third more times (1027) than any other team in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season, Ralf Rangnick's only full season in charge of the German side. He's going to work the current Manchester United crop hard!

In 2018/2019, Ralf Rangnick's last season as a manager, RB Leipzig had the most defensive actions leading to goals of any side across Europe's top five leagues [6]. His sides create and maximise transitions so well.

In his last managerial post, Ralf Rangnick created a side who were horrible to play against but a joy to watch.

The first statistic shows just how poorly United have been this season, particularly in a defensive sense.

Even if Rangnick doesn’t make them league leaders in every stat, fans can at least expect improvements in that department.

The second statistic is likely to excite fans given how the former RB Leipzig’s record against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has largely come from teams in which the new United manager was the underdog.

If Rangnick can ensure his Red Devils beat their rivals regularly then it’s safe to say he will quickly be loved.

Fans have often recognised the issues that are present in midfield and how the team overall appears to press in a disjointed manner.

The third statistic suggests it’s something Rangnick can fix at Manchester United and hopefully it can be done so quickly.

Quick transitions are a part of United’s history and so the fourth statistic bodes well for fans who hope to see that side of the game flourish again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side were sometimes set up for the counter-attack but seemed to lose their ability to do it effectively towards the end of his tenure.

Lastly, clean-sheets would be a welcome change, with the Red Devils struggling to stop the leak at Old Trafford all season long.