Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher involved in explosive argument over Cristiano Ronaldo role

It doesn’t take much to light a fire under Roy Keane, with the former player turned pundit known for his confrontational ways on the pitch as well as in the punditry booth.

The former Manchester United great can often be cutting and isn’t afraid to say it how it is, often with entertaining side effects.

But following United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge it was a player who didn’t start the game that wound Keane up, leading to an explosive argument with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher.

It was the removal of Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven that caused the rift between the two, with Keane adamant he should be starting such an important game.

“Ronaldo’s not one to come off the bench. Ronaldo has not come back to sit on the bench.” Keane argued.

“He’s a world class player, the idea Ronaldo will close people down he’s not. But sometimes you have to work around the superstar.”

“I played with players who don’t do their bit you’d hope, the Cantonas of the world but you forgive him because they will score and win the matches. He could’ve played easily.”

Carragher pointed out the Portuguese legend’s age and lack of pressing as two potential reasons why he was not included, but the argument reignited when the pair discussed whether the signing was a mistake.

Keane: “Ronaldo was never going to get United back to winning titles.”

Carragher: “What was the point in signing him then?! He’s 37! If you finish 2nd and you then sign Ronaldo at 36, you’re not going to win the League in four years. If you sign someone at 36 it’s to win right now.”

Keane: “Well, Mourinho didn’t win the league but won one or two trophies. When you won the FA Cup were you not buzzing with that? United are a cup team at the moment.”

Carragher: “You’re happy with cups?

Keane: “I’m not but that’s where they are as a club. Look at the team look at the league, look at the last two or three years they won’t win the league for the two or three years, I’ll tell you that.”

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick explained the decision as ‘a few tweaks and changes’ and Ronaldo did ultimately come on but was unable to make an impact.

The constant criticism Ronaldo receives seems bizarre for a 36-year-old who has done exactly what he was brought in to do, it will be intriguing to see how he is used under incoming gaffer Ralf Rangnick for the remainder of the season.