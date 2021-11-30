Amadou Haidara: Ralf Rangnick weighs up cheap Manchester United transfer

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly considering bringing in RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara in the winter transfer window.

The interim manager appears to already be on the lookout for ways to improve the current crop of players.

According to The Times, Rangnick is weighing up the option to sign Haidara, with United open to giving him a budget for the January transfer window.

It’s understood the young midfielder has a £33m release clause and so it could be relatively easy to prize him away from RB Leipzig.

Many fans felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s failure to bring in a central midfielder in the summer proved costly and potentially could have been a part of his downfall.

United have struggled to keep clean-sheets this season despite having a back four made up of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

Not to mention that defence was often protected by a midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Somehow the Red Devils were consistently sliced through easily, regardless of their opponents, and ultimately it meant Solskjaer lost his job.

Rangnick will hope his own tactics, helped by Haidara’s potential arrival, will shore up Old Trafford and keep opponents out more consistently.

There is an argument to be made that none of Manchester United’s current midfielders are natural defensive midfielders other than Nemanja Matic.

Both McTominay and Fred seem to excel when given box to box roles, while Donny van de Beek is naturally more impressive further forward.

Haidara is said to be capable of sitting in midfield and so that should provide more solidity in United’s starting XI.