Manchester United’s final Champions League game with BSC Young Boys may have to be moved due to Covid-19 regulations

Manchester United’s final Champions League group stage encounter with BSC Young Boys may have to be switched to a neutral venue.

Switzerland have put in place new restrictions on UK arrivals as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is threatening to cause major issues worldwide.

This would mean any arrivals would be required to provide a negative Covid test and quarantine for 10 days, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Young Boys may seek an exemption, but it is unclear at this stage whether they would be granted one or not.

Uefa’s Champions League regulations state:

“If restrictions imposed by the national/local authorities of the visiting club’s country apply to the visiting club’s travel to play the match or its return home after the match, the home club must propose a suitable alternative venue … which may be in a neutral country (within the territory of a Uefa member association) that would allow the match to take place and would not cause the visiting club any restrictions in either travel direction.”

“If the home club fails to propose such suitable alternative venue within the aforementioned deadline, the Uefa administration will take a final decision on the match venue and/or match date.”

“In any case, the Uefa administration may reschedule matches if this ensures a match is played and allows the group stage to be completed accordingly.”

“All group stage matches must be finished by December 31, 2021.”

This could mean incoming interim boss, Ralf Rangnick may have to wait for his first taste of Champions League football under the Old Trafford lights until the knockout rounds next year.

It would also mean chaos for fans who have bought tickets and made travel arrangements with the game just over a week away.

United will want to exact revenge on their Swiss opponents for the 2-1 loss they suffered in September and finish the group stages on a high.