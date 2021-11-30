Ralf Rangnick: Favoured colleague Lars Kornetka won’t come to Manchester United

Manchester United’s new boss Ralf Rangnick will unfortunately be without his right-hand man Lars Kornetka, who is remaining in Russia.

The news was confirmed by Lokomotiv Moscow’s official Twitter account and deals United a small blow in their bid to turn things around.

⚡️ The well-known German specialist Lars Kornetka will take over the position of the Head of Sports and Development of our club 🔴 Ralph Rangnick, who held this position earlier, has joined @ManUtd as a head coach ➡️ https://t.co/bln1u9qwD6 pic.twitter.com/fnjZhCWdhb — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) November 29, 2021

Kornetka has more or less followed Rangnick around the globe, with the pair working together consistently since 2007.

Kornetka was Hoffenheim’s video analyst when Rangnick was the manager in the German club and the duo have been together since.

The latter would then manage Schalke and the former maintained his job title as video analyst, though in new surroundings of course.

They would then part ways, with Kornetka enjoying spells with Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen as a video analyst and assistant manager respectively.

Rangnick spent that time alone with RB Leipzig, though he would later bring in his former colleague to work as a video analyst and assistant manager at different spells.

The pair would enjoy another break from each other before teaming up against with Lokomotiv Moscow, though United have now broken them up again.

It’s clear to see Rangnick and Kornetka have often worked together to great success and many were expecting he would be the man to follow the new interim manager.

However, the latter took the former’s old job and now the Red Devils staff will have a lot to learn from the German boss.

It’s been said Rangnick will bring in a small group of his staff but Kornetka is clearly not one of them, and the hope is the rest are just as capable.