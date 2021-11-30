Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United boss given early blow vs Arsenal

Manchester United’s new interim boss Ralf Rangnick won’t make it in time to be in charge for the clash against Arsenal.

United take on the Gunners at Old Trafford on Thursday night and it looks as though they’ll have to do so without their new German manager.

Ralf Rangnick won't be in charge for @ManUtd game against Arsenal on Thursday. Club continuing to work through visa and COVID process. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 30, 2021

It’s safe to say it’s a blow to fans who had hoped he would be able to be in the dugout in time to hopefully grab a crucial win over Mikel Arteta’s men.

The hope is that despite visa and Covid issues, Rangnick will still be influential on the training ground and decision-making.

Of course there are no guarantees that will be the case as there would be some technicalities that would need to be resolved first.

Nonetheless, the silver lining in it all is that Rangnick would subsequently have an easier start to his reign and a fixture list that should favour him.

Arsenal have risen up the ranks since their own mini poor start to the season and are now ahead of United and in good form.

There is a five-point gap between the two sides so a win is desperately needed and if the Red Devils can survive one more difficult match, they can give Rangnick a platform to build on.

The bad news is that even with a favourable fixture list, the former RB Leipzig man won’t have too much time on the training ground due to the number of games being played over the next month or so.

Manchester United will be entering the congested winter period and so it’s possible Rangnick won’t be able to be influential, on the training ground at least, until January when there’s a break in play.

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see what the second half of the season holds for them and wish to forget the first half ever even happened.